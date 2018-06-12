The 24th Annual Taste of Gaslamp presented by Karl Strauss

San Diego, CA., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating 24 years of the historic Gaslamp Quarter's exquisite dining options, the Taste of Gaslamp presented by Karl Strauss returns for another delicious self guided tasting tour on Saturday, June 16th, 2018, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. This delectable day of dining not only celebrates the wide variety of well-established eateries, but also the longevity of the event that has made this culinary tour a true tradition in the historic heart of San Diego.



Taste of Gaslamp traces back to 1993, where it had just started as an intimate dinner party at the historic Yuma building with gourmet guest chefs, their food and fine wines. Today, the Gaslamp Quarter and its' notable collection of restaurants have gone to great measures to continue adding new exciting features to make this an enjoyable (and appetizing) event for the whole community! The 24th Annual Taste of Gaslamp will be dishing out savory bites from 24 participating restaurants that have carved out their place in San Diego's culinary bedrock including Café Sevilla, Florent Restaurant & Lounge, The Field Irish Pub, The Melting Pot, The Smoking Gun, Tin Roof, Union Kitchen & Tap, barleymash, Ciro's Pizzeria & Beerhouse, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, The Dubliner, The Nolen, Inka's Bar & Grill, Gaslamp Fish House, American Junkie, Jolt'n Joe's, Gaslamp BBQ & Sports Bar, Henry's Pub, Nason's Beer Hall, Whiskey Girl, Burger Lounge, Havana 1920, Meze Greek Fusion, Suckerfree Southern Plate & Bar and more!



NEW in 2018, sample sips from the Karl Strauss, Benchmark and Black Plague breweries in the picturesque Beer Garden presented by Karl Strauss at the Historical Foundation's Davis Park! The Beer Garden will be open to guests 21 and older throughout the event, so attendees can stop along their self-guided stroll whenever the thirst kicks in! Tickets for the culinary Taste of Gaslamp tour begin at just $35 for General Admission and increase to $45 day of event. For the ultimate foodies out there, upgrade to VIP for just $65 ($75 day of) and receive exclusive edible offerings from an additional six restaurants from Gaslamp Quarter's finest eateries including Fogo de Chao, Blue Point Coastal Cuisine, Searsucker, Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine, Callaway Winery , Volcano Rabbit and Off The Strip! VIPs will receive signature bite portions and a cocktail at 6 VIP restaurants, a goody bag filled with surprise items from Gaslamp merchants, and an exclusive VIP reception held at a secret rooftop location in the Gaslamp Quarter. Gather your fellow foodies and head to the Gaslamp Quarter on June 16th for this traditional culinary excursion worth every last bite!

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.tasteofgaslamp.com

Attachment

Erin Liddell Gaslamp Quarter Association 619-233-5227 erin@gaslamp.org