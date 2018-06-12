Public Art Installation to be Unveiled at Edmonton Brewery District

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital Realty will unveil the inaugural public art installation "Carbon Copy" at the Edmonton Brewery District on Friday, June 15, 2018. The sculpture, created by Alberta-based artists Caitlind r.c. Brown and Wayne Garrett, evokes the possibility of renewed understanding through a shift in perspective. "Carbon Copy" transforms a re-appropriated 1988 Plymouth Caravelle K-Car into an illuminated obelisk, a monument to today's evolving car culture, and a glitch in our regular understanding of everyday life. By marrying a divergent aesthetic with an industrial background, the artists created a piece that inspires shared experiential moments and collaborative viewership.



"People often think of cars as ‘non-places,' mechanisms to move us from Point A to Point B. But cars are also micro worlds, spaces for conversation, contemplation, cross-country adventures and mundane day-to-day commutes. In places like Alberta, it's difficult to generalize the impact of Car Culture on our cityscapes, and our lifestyles. Quite simply, the popularity of the automobile has changed everything," said Brown and Garrett.

The two artists were among five who were invited to First Capital Realty's public call for submissions and were selected as the winners after a rigorous juried selection process.

First Capital Realty has been involved in various art projects across the country for the last eight years. The addition of "Carbon Copy" adds aesthetic value to Edmonton's Brewery District and enhances the experience of visitors to the centre. "First Capital Realty is known for its retail focused environments that help urban neighbourhoods flourish," explained Sandra Levy, VP, People and Corporate Affairs at First Capital Realty. "What is less well known, is our numerous innovative programs that support the arts and local artists in these neighbourhoods. We are excited to give back and contribute to Edmonton's public art collection."

A heritage plaque will also be unveiled alongside the new sculpture, highlighting the Brewery District's importance to Edmonton's history. The Brewery was built in 1913 and the administration office was built in 1925. The two buildings underwent significant renovations and repairs as part of the Edmonton Brewery District redevelopment in order to preserve its heritage filled past.

ABOUT EDMONTON BREWERY DISTRICT

The Edmonton Brewery District is co-owned by First Capital Realty Inc. and Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and is managed by First Capital Realty Inc. The shopping centre has a mix of national and regional tenants that include Loblaw's City Market, Shoppers Drug Mart, Winners, GoodLife Fitness, MEC, Starbucks, Tokiwa Ramen, Oliver Park Dental and more. The Edmonton Brewery District accommodates an urban lifestyle with its unique blend of products and services. This new development incorporates the principles of smart urban development and green building practices. This development also offers an architectural design that is both historical and current in its approach. For more information please visit: www.fcr.ca

ABOUT FIRST CAPITAL REALTY (TSX:FCR)

First Capital Realty is one of Canada's largest owners, developers and managers of grocery anchored, retail-focused urban properties where people live and shop for everyday life. The Company currently owns interests in 161 properties, totalling approximately 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

ABOUT FIRST CAPITAL REALTY ARTS PROGRAM INITIATIVE

First Capital Realty has been involved in various art projects across the country for the last eight years. These projects allow the Company to support local artists, engage with its communities while at the same time adding aesthetic value to its properties and enhancing the experience of visitors to these centres. Through collaborations with OCAD University, Emily Carr University of Art and Design, and Concordia University, First Capital Realty has sponsored several competitions giving students/emerging artists an opportunity to showcase their talent and art as well as go through a process of real life modeling, presentations and other related interactions for their public art with a "client"/corporation. First Capital Realty also supports local established artists through public calls and holds an annual arts festival in Toronto.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Alberta artists Caitlind r.c. Brown and Wayne Garrett, work with diverse mediums and materials, ranging from artificial light to re-appropriated urban debris, to create public sculptures and installations. Using mass-produced objects as a reference to cities as an immeasurable quantity of materials, people and situations, Caitlind and Wayne evoke the possibility of renewed understanding through a critical shift in perspective.

In addition to the "Carbon Copy" installation, Caitlind and Wayne invite anyone who has ever been a driver or passenger to participate in The Glove Box , an analog and digital collection of auto-nostalgia and turning points. Text submitted will be handwritten on carbon copy paper and placed in the glove compartment of the sculpture, becoming a time capsule documenting the invisible micro worlds in traffic all around us. To contribute, visit: www.carboncopycar.ca/the-glove-box.

