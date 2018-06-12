Industry Veteran to Lead Company in Next Stage of Growth

Critical Alert Systems Names John Elms Chief Executive Officer





JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Alert Systems, a leading provider of software-based nurse call platforms for hospitals and health systems, today announced that it has appointed John Elms as CEO to lead the company to its next stage of development and growth.

Elms joins Critical Alert from Connexall USA where, for the previous eight years, as president and CEO, he led the software-based alarm management and event notification company to a market-leading position and number one KLAS rating in the United States. Prior to Connexall, Elms was president & CEO at Spectralink Corporation, then the number one provider of wireless telephones for mobile workers in healthcare, where he doubled revenues from $70 to $145 million in the three years prior to its sale to Polycom. Elms holds a bachelor of liberals arts with honors from Harvard University.

"John brings to Critical Alert a tremendous body of software application expertise and healthcare industry experience, relationships, and reputation," stated Peter Shoemaker, chairman of the board at Critical Alert Systems and managing partner at Wedbush Capital, the company's majority shareholder. "His industry background and personal approach are ideally suited to take our company to the next level," continued Shoemaker.

"I am delighted to join with our customers, employees and investors in leading Critical Alert to the next level of performance as healthcare systems evolve using technology innovations to improve clinical workflow which in turn lowers costs, delivers better care and improves patient outcomes. Critical Alert's CommonPath unique software-based platform and professional staff are extremely well suited to helping healthcare customers achieve those all-important objectives," stated Elms.

About Critical Alert Systems

Critical Alert Systems offers the most advanced, easy-to-use, reliable and secure Nurse Call solution on the market. The company's portfolio of software, hardware products and integrated partner offerings help hospitals drive down costs while improving their quality of care. Our focus on clinical productivity, innovative use of technology and patient safety leads to quieter, more efficient units, improved outcomes for patients and better utilization of nursing resources. For more information, visit: www.nursecall.com. Follow Critical Alert on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Critical Alert is a trademark of Critical Alert Systems. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Critical Alert: Media & Company Contact

Josh Troop, VP of Marketing, Critical Alert Systems

P: 828.337.9241

E: jtroop@criticalalert.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e373cca6-7c2a-4ae3-9ed4-db4e3e743d68