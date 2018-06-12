MedTech Innovator Announces 50 Leading Startups Selected for 2018 Showcase and Accelerator

Los Angeles, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Innovator, the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry, today announced that 50 companies have been selected to participate in the organization's four-month 2018 program, featuring the industry's most promising medical technologies from around the globe. The 2018 cohort features 25 early-stage and 25 mid-stage companies with transformative device, diagnostic, and digital health technologies.



"With each coming year, we've received an increasing number of applications from innovators in medtech, with a record-breaking 700 applicants for our 2018 program," said Paul Grand, CEO of MedTech Innovator. "We're thrilled to support these passionate entrepreneurs who are developing critical innovations to improve the lives of patients. This is a groundbreaking time for healthcare, and this list of 50 companies represents the future of cutting-edge technology in medtech."



The program begins the week of June 18 in San Francisco where the leadership teams of these 50 companies from nine countries gather to participate in the MedTech Innovator Summit. During this exclusive event, top global innovators and thought leaders at small, medium, and large companies will work together to solve common challenges. Participants will include the top 50 startups along with representatives from MedTech Innovator's corporate partners, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the U.S. military.



The 50 companies will then participate in a Showcase on June 22 for the industry audience of business development executives and investors at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati's 26th Annual Medical Device Conference in San Francisco. In the first of three competitions totaling more than $500,000 in cash prizes during MedTech Innovator's 2018 program, four companies will be selected to compete for the vote of the conference audience and a $25,000 prize in the Value competition.



The 25 early-stage companies will participate in MedTech Innovator's award-winning four-month Accelerator program, in which emerging medtech startups are matched with healthcare industry leaders to receive customized mentorship and support. The selection process for this year's program was highly competitive, with a 3% acceptance rate, involving the input of hundreds of reviewers from across the industry and judging at 14 regional pitch events.



The program culminates Sept. 24-26 in Philadelphia, where all 50 companies will present in Showcase panels and exclusive partnering at The MedTech Conference, powered by AdvaMed. From the Accelerator cohort, four companies will advance to compete in the grand finale where the vote of the audience at the largest gathering of medtech industry leaders in North America will determine the winners, with more than $500,000 in cash prizes, scholarships, and in-kind services. Multiple awards will also be given for incubator spaces at JLABS, Magnify at CNSI, and the Gore Innovation Center.



MedTech Innovator's Top 50 Companies include:



Showcase & Accelerator Companies

Showcase-only Companies

*Four additional companies to be confirmed.

Since 2013, MedTech Innovator has reviewed over 2,500 early-stage companies and graduated 135 companies that have gone on to raise nearly $550M in follow-on funding. MedTech Innovator works closely with stakeholders across the industry to foster the growth of early to mid-stage startups. In collaboration with 12 corporate partners, as well as a broader network of hundreds of investors, business development representatives, and industry experts, MedTech Innovator provides startups with individualized mentorship and feedback, key resources, funding opportunities, and continual engagement with peers and advisors.

About MedTech Innovator



Based in Los Angeles, Calif., MedTech Innovator is the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. Our mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator matches healthcare industry leaders with innovative early-stage and emerging growth medtech companies for mentorship and support. For more information about MedTech Innovator, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/ and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter. To receive industry insights and highlights about MedTech Innovator's current and alumni participant companies, subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

