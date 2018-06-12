World-Renowned Contemporary Sculptor, Richard Hudson, Makes Canadian Debut

Vancouver, BC, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Vancouver is set to make history as distinguished contemporary sculptor Richard Hudson , makes his Canadian debut. Hudson, whose works are crafted from mirrored steel, is considered one of few modern-day sculptors who eloquently merges contemporary art with traditional sculpture. He has placed over 50 monumental sculptures around the globe in public places, private collections and sculpture parks.

Richard Hudson





His awe-inspiring formations are featured in some of the most revered private art collections around the world, including the Lily Safra Collection, SAS Prince Albert II of Monaco Collection, Sir Elton John Collection, Baron Bentink-Thyssen Collection, Claudia Schiffer Collection, Mellon Collection and the Swarovski Collection.

On Thursday, June 14, 2018, Hudson will install two of his monumental outdoor sculptures, Tear and Love Me, at Parq Vancouver's Eden-like outdoor terrace. On display to the public throughout the month of June, the exhibit offers art enthusiasts an opportunity to observe Hudson's modern adaptation on beauty through surrealist forms that are simultaneously abstract and referential.

To Hudson, the Vancouver exhibit is significant, "Vancouver is a City that is known around the world for its unparalleled natural beauty. The opportunity to display my work in a city as picturesque as Vancouver will elevate the pieces in an unimaginable way." He adds, "I look forward to showcasing the pieces to local art enthusiasts and gaining their perspective on the pieces."

Facilitated through a partnership between Ian MacDonald, art collector and owner of Liquidity Wines whose 2016 Reserve Chardonnay recently took top honours at the 25th Chardonnay du Monde competition in France this year, and Christa Frosch, real estate representative with Sotheby's International Realty Canada , the exhibit is expected to draw art enthusiasts from across the country.

"I was introduced to Richard Hudson's work many years ago. I know the magnificence of his works, combined with the natural beauty of Vancouver will create an experience for art lovers unlike any other," says Ian MacDonald of Liquidity Wines. Christa Frosch, agent with Sotheby's International Realty Canada adds, "The interest and demand for Richard Hudson's calibre of work, speaks to the sophistication of the Vancouver art community and the growing interest in highly sought-after pieces from around the world."

Lara Tomaszewska, founder of Openwork Art Advisory, an art management firm that specializes in acquisitions and appraisals, commented on Richard Hudson's exhibit and sale, "What makes this exhibit and sale particularly significant is that it provides Canadian art collectors a rare opportunity to view and acquire work typically unseen in North America, that would generally require travel to the United Kingdom or Europe."

Commencing Friday, June 15, 2018, the public is invited to visit Parq Vancouver's D6 Bar & Lounge on the 6th floor to view Richard Hudson's monumental sculptures.

About Liquidity Wines

Based in Okanagan Falls, the Heart of Wine Country™, Liquidity offers an artisan approach to winemaking - taking you on a journey of the senses that captures the art of winemaking from grape to glass in a stunning space where guests are wowed by the incredible views, eclectic artwork and locally inspired food. Time is spent enjoying these finer things in life, while in the vineyard care is taken to carefully hand-harvest the best fruit and artfully blend them into fine wines. For more information, visit Liquiditywines.com.

About Parq Vancouver

Fresh on the scene as a leading international entertainment destination, Parq Vancouver is at the heart of the city's energetic entertainment district. Built to meet LEED Gold Standards, Parq Vancouver's dynamic offerings include two luxury and lifestyle hotels within one complex, Western Canada's first JW Marriott Hotel and a first-to-market Autograph Collection Hotel, the DOUGLAS. Parq Vancouver offers locals and guests instant access to a wide range of amenities. This includes a world-class casino spanning across two floors; a stunning rooftop park for all seasons; the tranquil Spa by JW Vancouver; well-appointed, flexible meeting and event space, featuring the city's largest hotel ballroom; and eight restaurants and lounges conceived by James Beard Award nominees Elizabeth Blau, and her Canadian husband, award-winning Chef Kim Canteenwalla. For more information or reservations, please visit Parqvancouver.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Combining the world's most prestigious real estate brand with local market knowledge and specialized marketing expertise, Sotheby's International Realty Canada is the leading real estate sales and marketing company for the country's most exceptional properties. With offices in over 30 residential and resort markets nationwide, our professional associates provide the highest caliber of real estate service, unrivalled local and international marketing solutions and a global affiliate sales network of over 950 offices in close to 70 countries and territories to manage the real estate portfolios of discerning clients from around the world. For further information, visit www.sothebysrealty.ca .

