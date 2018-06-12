Crown World Mobility Executives Attend SHRM Conference and Exposition in Chicago

DANBURY, Conn., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown World Mobility (CWM) – the provider of domestic and international end-to-end workforce mobility solutions and talent management strategies – is sending four executive delegates to this year's Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) Annual Conference and Exposition. Industry leaders from around the world will gather at the event held June 17-20 in Chicago.



Crown World Mobility's executive representatives understand the global conditions for placing and retaining talent both domestically and internationally and will be available to connect at CWM's booth #2655.

"We're excited to be attending this year's conference," says Robert Leotti, VP Business Development, North America. "Crown World Mobility is dedicated to being a top provider of workforce mobility services and this conference is a great opportunity to connect and learn with others in our industry."

Knowing how to navigate the ins and outs of the global talent landscape and international human resources management are ever-important skills. Attendees are introduced to incredible resources, best practices and industry connections in an effort to support their success. The conference features several keynote speakers including Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook and Adam Grant, a New York Times best-selling author. Additionally, SHRM is offering close to 200 breakout sessions covering topics in business and HR strategy, HR compliance, global HR, professional development, talent management and total rewards.

