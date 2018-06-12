ImageWare® to Showcase the FDA-Cleared Pillphone® Application for Patient Engagement and Medication Adherence Using Biometric Authentication at AHIP 2018

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, today announced it will debut the enterprise level pillphone®, which supports medication adherence and patient engagement, at the America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Institute & Expo 2018. ImageWare will also demonstrate GoVerifyID, which provides multi-modal biometric authentication for healthcare organizations, at this industry leading event.



As a sponsor of AHIP 2018, ImageWare will demonstrate these solutions at booth 433 located in the San Diego Convention Center on June 20-22, 2018.

"The pillphone is the only FDA-cleared mobile application for medication reminders and information exchange over a wireless device. Our communication platform connects and supports healthcare providers, family caregivers, and patients when they are outside of the medical facility. It streamlines workflows and improves care team communication and collaboration with patients by offering personalized, two-way interactive, secure messaging and real-time remote medication monitoring," stated Tom Evangelisti, Director of Digital Health, ImageWare Systems.

"Our patients have attested that the pillphone helps them to adhere to their medication regimens and enhances their relationship with their doctors," said Dr. Michael Welch, M.D., a board-certified specialist in allergy and immunology, co-director of the Allergy and Asthma Medical Group and Research Center in San Diego, and Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

ImageWare's GoVerifyID can easily add biometric user authentication to healthcare systems, EHR applications, electronic prescription systems, and clinical environments. ImageWare provides biometric user authentication for the largest integrated healthcare system in the USA.**

"Over a million patient records were exposed by 110 healthcare data breaches in Q1 2018* alone. ImageWare's GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite product mitigates the risk of such devastating infringements that can put patients' health at risk," stated Jim Miller, Chairman & CEO of ImageWare. "We are excited to showcase our solutions at AHIP 2018 and look forward to helping healthcare organizations and EHR vendors quickly and easily deploy the ultimate in biometric security and convenience for their infrastructure and applications."

ImageWare welcomes you to this leading industry event and invites you to meet with us during the conference. To schedule a meeting with us at the event, go to Meet ImageWare at AHIP2018.

ImageWare will also host webinars after AHIP, providing more insights into the value of using pillphone and GoVerifyID for the healthcare industry. Dr. Welch will present the results of a pillphone trial as part of a webinar on Thursday, July 12 at 11 AM PT / Noon MT / 1PM CT / 2 PM ET. Register here.

Cybersecurity specialists will also present a webinar on using GoVerifyID to help secure healthcare systems and infrastructure on Thursday, July 26 at 11 AM PT / Noon MT / 1PM CT / 2 PM ET. Register here.

About ImageWare Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, for the enterprise, and across industries.

ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. All the biometrics can be combined with or used as replacements for authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, Mexico City, Mexico, and Tokyo, Japan. To learn more about ImageWare, visit iwsinc.com; follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Sources:

* https://healthitsecurity.com/news/1.13m-records-exposed-by-110-healthcare-data-breaches-in-q1-2018

** https://www.va.gov/health/aboutVHA.asp