Carepoynt Accepts Top Startup Award and Extends $2M Investment Round

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carepoynt—a first-of-its-kind health- and wellness-focused rewards program—is pleased to announce their acceptance of the renowned Gold Stevie award for Start-Up of the Year in the Consumer Services Industry category from The American Business Awards on June 11th in New York City. On top of this acknowledgement, Carepoynt has extended the terms of its current round of funding through June 30, 2018, before initiating its Series A round – to be spearheaded by a leading investment bank. Interested parties can learn more about investment opportunities by visiting the official site https://www.carepoynt.com/investors/.



Carepoynt's current term extension comes on the heels of an incredible surge in the growth of its Rewardsware for Healthcare™ platform, which climbed from 1,000 participating members at the end of 2017 to over 16,000 by Q2 of 2018. Combined with more than 50,000 transactions, over 400 strategic partners and its recent win as Startup of the Year from the American Business Awards, investor interest continues to grow.

"We are excited to continue offering investors the opportunity to join our seed round in the midst of this high-growth period," said company CEO and founder, Tim Stanley. "As Carepoynt's current round heads toward a close, potential shareholders can visit Carepoynt's investor page to obtain more information on how to get involved. Meanwhile, an upcoming Series A investment round will launch in the near future and the official rollout of the Carepoynt app will be available this summer on iOS and Android."

This round of funding will be used to further expand Carepoynt's strategic market expansion and direct participating partner base, as well as streamline the customer experience on mobile and desktop.

Carepoynt entered the market in 2017 to address the United States' costly, chaotic and uncoordinated healthcare ecosystem. Supported by a trusted advisory board with professional ties to Aetna, Kaiser, Stanford, Cedars Sinai and others, Carepoynt is a compelling consumer-centric program where members can connect, align, engage and be rewarded for healthy choices. Hundreds of well-known, participating partners include Fitbit®, CVS pharmacy™, GNC®, Starbucks Coffee®, Amazon®, Whole Foods Market®, Nike®, Gap and Target®.

