National Recreation and Park Association President and CEO Barbara Tulipane, CAE, Announces Retirement

Ashburn, Virginia, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association's (NRPA) president and CEO Barbara Tulipane, CAE, has announced her retirement and will be leaving NRPA.

"I've decided to step down as president and CEO of NRPA," said Barbara Tulipane, CAE. "I've truly enjoyed the last 10 years leading this remarkable organization. The time I have spent at NRPA has shown me how vital parks and recreation is to all Americans. I'm proud to have led NRPA in the fight to protect parks everywhere, to make communities more equitable and to bring the health benefits of parks and recreation to every community. I want to thank NRPA leaders, members and staff for allowing me to be part of these worthy efforts."

Tulipane will remain in her position until the new CEO is onboard to maintain the continuity and momentum of the association.

"Barbara has been an influential leader and a powerful voice for NRPA," said Leon T. Andrews, Jr., chair of the NRPA Board of Directors. "Under her leadership, NRPA has become a compelling force that has helped influence public policy and legislation nationally. She has brought a razor-sharp focus to the many ways parks and recreation build communities. Perhaps most importantly, she has challenged us to ensure inclusiveness and equity in all that parks and recreation does."

The Board of Directors has appointed a transition committee to retain a firm to conduct a national search for her replacement.

During Tulipane's tenure, NRPA's revenue doubled, membership increased from 17,000 to more than 60,000, the communications department, including Parks & Recreation magazine, consistently garnered top honors and awards, and NRPA adopted the three strategic Pillars of Conservation, Health & Wellness and Social Equity. The organization also has been selected by The Washington Post as a "Top 100 Workplace" for the past four consecutive years.

Tulipane's bio is available here.

To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org.

