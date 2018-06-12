EducationDynamics Announces the Acquisition of JMH Consulting

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics, a leader in higher education marketing and enrollment management, announces the acquisition of JMH Consulting, an innovative, customer-centric provider of higher education marketing, recruiting, and retention solutions.



The Atlanta, GA based JMH Consulting has been partnering with universities since its founding in 1998. The UPCEA Marketing Award winner offers a comprehensive suite of services on both a fee-for-service and revenue sharing basis, allowing school partners to choose from a la carte services or full-service marketing and enrollment management solutions.

This acquisition will empower EducationDynamics to accelerate new student growth and ROI for existing and new partners through offerings of new solutions and expertise from JMH Consulting.

JMH Consulting's CEO and Founder, Jon Horn, notes that, "JMH Consulting's acquisition by EducationDynamics is a transformational event in our company's history that will provide additional resources and enable JMH to offer an even wider array of valuable services to our school partners." JMH's President, Nicole Foerschler Horn, notes that, "this deal will allow us to continue our history of innovation and deliver even more highly qualified students to the colleges and universities we serve."

EducationDynamics' CEO, Bruce Douglas, notes that, "EducationDynamics has long provided the higher education industry with the products and custom services necessary to achieve their enrollment goals, and with the addition of JMH Consulting, EducationDynamics will now have an even deeper base of outstanding school partners, while expanding the depth and breadth of the innovative, transparent solutions it offers to higher education institutions."

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities find the highest quality student prospects to achieve their enrollments goals. As the trusted partner to more than 900 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet today's recruitment challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency level admissions, marketing, retention, and technology solutions to universities across the country. For more information, visit: http://www.educationdynamics.com





Please direct inquiries to: Chris Tashjian Director, Marketing & Communications Phone: (201) 377-1179 Email: ctashjian@educationdynamics.com