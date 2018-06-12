Travel Advice for an Easy Royal Holiday Vacation Club Cancun Summer Vacation

Cancun, Mexico, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Your R&R at Royal Holiday's Luxury Properties. Summer is near and warm weather beckons. It's time to plan your vacation at one of Royal Holiday Vacation Club's many stunning properties, complete with posh surroundings and luxurious amenities. Where can you go for some fun in the sun? There are few more enticing destinations for rest and relaxation than Cancun, where travelers find balmy temps, delectable vittles, and endless opportunities for fun and entertainment. Here are just a few tips to ensure you have a truly memorable vacation experience.

Pick the Right Resort

Royal Holiday can accommodate members traveling solo, looking for a couple's retreat, or seeking family fun with two spectacular resorts in Cancun: the Grand Park Royal Cancun Caribe, and the Park Royal Cancun. Both offer beach access and ocean views, proximity to activities like water sports and nightlife, and all-inclusive options, ensuring that you get all the best of Cancun with nary a hassle.

The Grand Park Royal Cancun Caribe caters to travelers that seek entertainment, providing opportunities for swimming, playing tennis, or shopping, all on-site. Park Royal Cancun has R&R on lockdown with an impressive spa facilities and opportunities for drinking and dining around every corner with an all-inclusive plan. Of course, Cancun is a popular destination for summer travel, whether you're a Royal Holiday member or not, so it's best to book well in advance to ensure you secure your chosen dates.

Make Reservations

With the many dining and entertainment options offered at Royal Holiday's Park Royal Cancun, you might never feel the need to leave, but if you're keen to check out area restaurants or take in a show, you'll want to book early. Cancun can get crowded during the peak summer travel season, and if you wait until the last minute to book activities, you could end up losing out. You might even want to speak with the accommodating staff at Park Royal Cancun before you arrive to find out about reserving a table for fine dining or scheduling a massage at their first-class spa.

Prep for the Weather

The heat of summer is one of the draws when visiting Cancun, but if you're going to lounge on the beach and frolic in the surf, you want to make sure you don't get baked like a lobster in the process. Pack lightweight clothing that keeps you cool and offers some sun protection. Don't forget necessities like broad-spectrum sunblock (UVA/UVB), sunglasses, and hats to protect your skin and ensure a great vacation with Royal Holiday.

About Royal Holiday Vacation Club: Royal Holiday Vacation Club is a Mexico-based vacation club that was established in Geneva, Switzerland in 1992. Members enjoy access to over 180 destinations in 52 countries in North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Royal Holiday Vacation Club currently has over 100,000 satisfied members. Royal Holiday offers five levels of membership with a variety of perks that allow members to explore the world of leisure in luxury. For more information, visit: https://royal-holiday.com/en/us/



Royal Holiday Vacation Club (81) 5980-1140 monterrey@royal-holiday.com