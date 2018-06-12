FIRST TEAM REAL ESTATE ADDS 243 AGENTS, POSTS RECORD SALES PERFORMANCE FOR Q1 2018

Irvine, California USA, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If what the organization accomplished during Q1 is any indication, 2018 is on pace to be a banner year for First Team Real Estate, Southern California's largest independent real estate brokerage.

Having opened a handful of new offices—two of which are located in Los Angeles county, making the company's signature brand of focused service and care easily accessible to more clientele—First Team welcomed a total of 243 associates to its roster between January 1 and March 31 for an estimated increased annualized volume of $810 Million.

According to Michael Mahon, President of First Team Real Estate, the organization's explosive growth trajectory can be attributed to its long-standing values and philosophies, of which people remain the central component.

"First Team Real Estate's 44-year legacy is built upon a simple yet powerful foundation of caring for the people and families we serve," Mahon explained. "This all begins with the manner in which we empower our sales associates to perform at their peak potential with exclusive resources, partnerships and tools. By investing in the long-term success of our agents, we continue to attract the industry's top talent, and in turn, we continue to amplify our ability to make a difference in communities throughout Southern California."

Based on data released by Trendgraphix, Inc., an independent third-party market reporting agency, the investments Mahon describes have also empowered First Team Real Estate to outpace its competition by staggering margins. At the end of May 2018, First Team was #1 with a total sales volume of $2.1 Billion, as reflected across the CRMLS of Southern California.

Given that First Team Real Estate also boasts more strategic luxury partnerships than any of its Orange County competitors, its ongoing domination of the area's competitive luxury marketplace comes as no surprise. Thanks to its exclusive affiliations with Christie's International Real Estate, The Board of Regents Luxury Real Estate, Luxury Portfolio International, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, agents at First Team Real Estate are able to extend to their luxury clientele exclusive access to an unrivaled network of bespoke clientele all around the world.

Founded by Cameron Merage 44 years ago in the community of Huntington Beach, First Team Real Estate is recognized as Southern California's largest independent brokerage with nearly 2,000 associates, 8,450 homes sold, and sales volume in excess of $5.8 billion in 2017.

To learn more about First Team Real Estate, contact Joe Burke at 949-988-3049 or visit firstteam.com.

Joe Burke First Team 949 988 3049 joeburke@firstteam.com