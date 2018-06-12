Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Appoints New Board Chairman

STOUGHTON, Mass., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Market:RNDB) announced today that Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Envision Bank. Mr. Quigley has been a member of the Board since 2013 and assumes the position from outgoing Chairman, Louis J. Trubiano, who will remain on the Board.



"Ken is a proven leader and his contributions as a member of the Board over the past five years have been invaluable," stated Jim McDonough, President & CEO of Envision Bank. "He brings a lot of energy to the table, as well as a wealth of expertise and a true sense of community. We're enthusiastic about his commitment to the continued support of our strategic goals and the success of the company. We also thank Lou Trubiano for his leadership as Board Chairman during a period of great change for the company."

"I am honored to accept this appointment," Quigley said. "I am eager to pick up the baton from Lou and build on the strong foundation as a community bank committed to the markets that we serve that was established during his tenure as Chairman. Together, we look forward to seeing the difference we can make by delivering a sensational customer experience across all channels and business lines. We look confidently toward the future, buoyed by the momentum that has been cultivated under the leadership of both Lou and Jim."

Mr. Quigley is the president of Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, and has served in that role since 1996.

