Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: ILMN shares against Illumina, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

On December 16, 2016, a lawsuit was filed against Illumina, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made allegedly false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing a large decline in high throughput sequencing instrument sales, that the decline was negatively impacting the Company's revenue, that the Company lacked visibility into trends that could have a substantial impact on the Company's financial results, that, as such, the Company's revenue guidance was unreliable and overstated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Illumina's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On May 30, 2017, an amended complaint was filed and on July 31, 2017, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case. On January 22, 2018, the court in part denied the defendant's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.



