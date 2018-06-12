Software AG acquires Technology Scale-up TrendMiner for analysis and visualization of time series data

TrendMiner expands Software AG's Cumulocity IoT Portfolio with an intuitive, web-based, self-service analytics platform for visualization of time series based data.

TrendMiner enables domain experts, with an intuitive user interface, to analyze, monitor and predict the performance of manufacturing processes without any need for support.

The new product and service offering will be available in a few months.

HASSELT, BELGIUM and HOUSTON, Texas, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX:SOW) today announced its acquisition of data analytics Scale-up, TrendMiner NV. Founded in 2008 and based in Hasselt, Belgium, TrendMiner specializes in visual data analytics for the manufacturing and process industry and will c Software AG's Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 product portfolio. TrendMiner is an intuitive, web-based, self-service analytics platform for rapid-fire visualization of time series based processes and asset data. It enables manufacturing companies and the process industries to quickly and easily recognize patterns and trends in their process data, identify production irregularities, and adapt necessary process adjustments early - without the need for support from IT specialists or data scientists. TrendMiner plug and play software adds value immediately after deployment.

"Bert Baeck, CEO TrendMiner: Our ambition to become the Google for Industry will be accelerated due to Software AG."





Following its acquisitions of artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Zementis (2016) and the Cumulocity IoT (2017), Software AG's acquisition of TrendMiner is consolidating its leading position in the rapidly growing IoT market. TrendMiner employs advanced analytics methods such as diagnostic, visual and predictive analytics; the technology uses all available time series IoT data and delivers findings in a user-friendly format.

Karl-Heinz Streibich, Software AG CEO, stated, "TrendMiner provides an ideal fit into our Cumulocity IoT portfolio at a strategically decisive moment. We are in a phase of dynamic market development for IoT applications. Together with TrendMiner, we will be able to offer a leading streaming and visual time-series analytics platform in a few months – a unique combination."

As part of Software AG, TrendMiner will provide process and asset experts with advanced analytics that enable them to analyze, monitor and predict the operational performance of batch, grade and continuous manufacturing processes.

Bert Baeck, CEO and co-founder of TrendMiner, added, "At TrendMiner, we share Software AG's vision for enabling organizations to fundamentally leverage the connected world. We believe every industry, but especially manufacturing and process industries, will be significantly transformed in this Internet of Things era. We are very excited with the opportunity to leverage the resources and proven IoT portfolio that Software AG delivers. Our ambition to become the Google for Industry will be accelerated due to Software AG."

TrendMiner has specific expertise in the development and sales of pattern recognition and analytics functionality for the oil and gas, life sciences and manufacturing sectors. Its customer base includes many global market leaders such as Total, BASF, Evonik, Covestro and Pfizer. To accelerate market penetration and expand the product and service offering, Software AG will take responsibility for TrendMiner's customers and employees immediately.

TrendMiner employs over 70 people. Outside of Belgium, it has sales offices in the Netherlands, Germany and the USA. The company was founded in 2008 as a spin-off of K.U. Leuven University in Belgium. As a result of the acquisition, Software AG is further expanding its technology leadership with the Cumulocity IoT platform.

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX:SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new ‘digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €879 million in 2017. To learn more, visit www.softwareag.com.

About TrendMiner



TrendMiner delivers discovery, diagnostic and predictive analytics software for the process industry. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for process data captured in time series. Through an intuitive web-based client, process engineers and operators can easily search for trendms themselves using pattern recognition and machine learning technologies. TrendMiner, founded in 2008, is a software company with global headquarters in Hasselt. TrendMiner employs 70 people. To learn more, visit www.trendminer.com

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

dawn@rippleeffectpr.com

617-536-8887

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d49ffca6-e45b-46a2-b790-dad05e32c926



