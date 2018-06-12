CanWel Completes Acquisition of Treating Division of Superior Forest Products

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. ("CanWel" or "the Company") (TSX:CWX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary CanWel Building Materials Ltd. (together with its subsidiary, affiliate or nominee entities, "CanWel") has acquired the lumber pressure treating plant and related equipment and business (the "Plant") formerly owned by Superior Forest Products, Inc. and affiliates (the "Acquisition").



The Plant is located in Junction City, Oregon and is under construction and is expected to be operational towards the end of 2018. The purchase price for the Plant was satisfied in cash from existing credit facilities of the CanWel group.

Amar Doman, Chairman and CEO of CanWel said, "We are very excited with this Acquisition. The Plant complements our California and Hawaii operations, expanding our footprint into the strong Oregon and Washington state markets. This strategic acquisition fits right in line with our strategy of adding scale and volume to the US West Coast in pressure treated lumber and specialty wood products, and is also expected to be accretive for the Company in 2019."

