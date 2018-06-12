WisdomTree Adds Chris Gardner, Author of "The Pursuit of Happyness," as Senior Advisor to the Firm

Chris Gardner Joins Team of Senior Advisors Including Wharton Professor, Jeremy Siegel,

and Founder and Director of the MIT AgeLab and Retirement and Longevity Expert, Joseph Coughlin

WisdomTree's Advisor Solutions Program Provides Access to A Deep Bench of Industry Experts to Help

Advisors Modernize their Practice, Engage More Effectively, and Build High-Performing Teams

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager, announced today that Chris Gardner, CEO of Chris Gardner, Inc. and author of "The Pursuit of Happyness," has become a Senior Advisor to the firm, focused on advisor growth and development. Chris Gardner's bestselling memoir was the basis for the major motion picture starring Will Smith, which debuted in 2006.

"WisdomTree is committed to bringing the very best industry experts and practice management resources to advisors on topics that matter most. In addition to having an inspirational personal and professional story, Chris has deep expertise in what it takes to become a successful financial advisor and business owner. He will be working closely with advisors, helping them to build and deepen new and existing relationships with their clients. We are thrilled to have Chris join us," said Kurt MacAlpine, WisdomTree Executive Vice President and Global Head of Distribution.

Chris Gardner added, "I am truly looking forward to this new role as Senior Advisor to WisdomTree. WisdomTree's entrepreneurial culture and focus on delivering the best client experience, as well as their desire to overachieve, are aligned with my values and past experiences, making this advisory role a great fit for me."

WisdomTree's team of senior advisors play an integral role within WisdomTree's award-winning* Advisor Solutions program and consists of distinguished academics and respected industry experts on a wide array of topics including retirement planning, behavioral finance, and organizational effectiveness. As a Senior Advisor to the firm, it is anticipated that Chris Gardner will be featured as a keynote speaker at advisor and investor events, and will provide thought leadership through white papers, webinars and conference calls, with a goal of empowering advisors to scale and grow their businesses.

Chris Gardner's personal story is one of overcoming obstacles, breaking cycles, embracing change and hard-won success. After serving in the United States Navy, Chris arrived in San Francisco to pursue a promising career in medicine. A series of setbacks left him homeless and the sole guardian of his toddler son. Without a college degree, Chris made an astonishing transformation into the financial services industry. Prior to founding Gardner Rich and Company in 1987, Chris worked at Dean Witter Reynolds and Bear Stearns and Company. Today, Chris is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, award-winning film producer and private equity investor with a focus on fintech. He is also working with a number of Fortune 500 companies on workforce development and human capital strategies.

*WisdomTree's Advisor Solutions program was named Fund Innovation of the Year at the 2018 Mutual Fund Industry Awards.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Canada (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $63.3 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

