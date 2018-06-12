Amyris Announces Signing of Major UCP in Porto/AICEP Consortium Project Agreement Valued at $50 Million

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), the industrial bioscience company, today announced that it has executed an agreement for a significant project consortium in Europe with the Universidade Católica Portuguesa (UCP) Porto Campus and AICEP Portugal Global (AICEP). UCP is a university system, including the leading biotech school in Portugal, and operates 15 research centers. AICEP is an independent public entity of the Government of Portugal, focused in encouraging the best foreign companies to invest in Portugal.



Today's announcement is a follow up to the announcement Amyris made on January 17, 2018 regarding grants in both Europe and with the National Institute of Health, with the grant in Europe tied to the project consortium announced today. The project goals entail collaboration in advancing the use of Amyris's leading technology platform and capabilities to, among other things:

Explore means of using waste from fermentation to develop new products and applications from co-products. This valorization of co-products is expected to significantly reduce production cost and create additional sustainability in the production process.



Advance Amyris's artificial intelligence (AI) and Informatics platform. This includes providing a cloud-based interface whereby universities and companies could utilize aspects of the company's advanced platform to design genes for potential molecule development. Amyris would be positioned to take development and testing of marketable target molecules to the next level and commercial scale.

Largest Known Biotechnology Grant Ever Awarded in Portugal

The overall multi-year project is valued up to approximately $50 million including investment funding and incentives allotted across the parties involved. Amyris believes this is the largest biotechnology grant ever awarded in Portugal and one of the largest ever approved by the AICEP for commercial applications. Amyris has sole responsibility for commercialization and majority ownership of all IP generated.

"We are pleased to have completed this agreement, which marks an important development in our role in expanding the global use of our leading industrial biotechnology capabilities to create sustainable products for our global partners," said John Melo, Amyris President and CEO. "We appreciate the support of the Portuguese Government and the European Union who are supporting our partnership with UCP to hire the leading scientists across Europe to work in Portugal to help us create more products from our waste streams that can help make our planet healthier."



