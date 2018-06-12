Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from Oppenheimer 18th Annual Consumer Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE), one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, announced today that it will webcast its presentation from the Oppenheimer Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 beginning at 8:15 a.m. Eastern.



The live webcast can be accessed at www.core-mark.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the live event is completed and will remain on Core-Mark's website for 60 days.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 45,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com .

