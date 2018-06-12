One Stop Systems to Participate in ISC 2018 on June 25-27

ESCONDIDO, Calif. and FRANKFURT, Germany, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS), the leading provider of high performance computing (HPC) systems using NVIDIA® Tensor Core GPU accelerators and NVMe flash arrays for a multitude of HPC applications, will showcase its cutting-edge, high performance computing solutions for customers worldwide at the ISC High Performance 2018 annual conference.



As the largest high performance computing forum in Europe, being held in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 25-27, the ISC 2018 exhibition will feature about 150 exhibits from leading HPC companies and research organizations.

OSS invites ISC 2018 attendees to stop by the company's booth #D-1011 to learn about its HPC systems for vertical markets requiring the fastest processing and storage on the planet, as well as view a new composable infrastructure solution and next-generation PCIe cable adapter that OSS plans to unveil at the conference. The company will exhibit a wide array of its high-density NVIDIA GPU-based appliances, as well as showcase a live remote connection to one of its machine learning and HPC platforms.

OSS leads the market in external systems that increase a server's performance in HPC applications, reducing cost and impact on data center infrastructure. These technology-hungry applications include AI (artificial intelligence), deep learning, seismic exploration, financial modeling, media and entertainment, security and defense. While many of these applications can run on a single HPC server, the highest end applications require a rack-scale deployment of HPC servers.

All of One Stop Systems' GPU appliances are available with the latest NVIDIA Tesla® Tensor Core GPUs. Pricing is determined by the customer's specific configuration. Customers can order a custom configuration of OSS system solutions from the company's highly-trained sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company's innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly, through global distributors, or via its SkyScale cloud services. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

