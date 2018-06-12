ADESA Appoints New General Managers in Chicago and Fresno

CARMEL, Ind., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADESA, a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR), announces Matt Itami has been named general manager of ADESA Chicago and Cheryl Toler has been named general manager of ADESA Fresno.

Cheryl Toler, newly named general manager of ADESA Fresno



Matthew Itami, newly named general manager of ADESA Chicago





"At ADESA we continue to invest in improving the customer experience at our physical auctions and fully integrating ancillary services and digital technology to create a seamless, efficient auction experience for our customers," said Srisu Subrahmanyam, chief operating officer at ADESA. "Matt and Cheryl already have proven track records of success at ADESA and established industry relationships that will help further ADESA's commitment to its customers and meeting their needs."

Itami transitions into his new role as general manager at ADESA Chicago after serving as assistant general manager at ADESA Flint for the last year. He brings six years of automotive industry experience to ADESA Chicago, the company's newest state-of-the-art facility. Before joining ADESA, Itami was a business manager at Flint Auto Auction and finance and operations manager for Inviso.

With 30 years of auto auction experience, Toler transitions into a new leadership position as general manager of ADESA Fresno. She began her career in the auction industry in 1988 at ADT Automotive before joining ADESA Los Angeles in 2002. Over the next 16 years, Toler grew her career at ADESA, most recently serving as assistant general manager at ADESA Los Angeles.

ADESA is a leading provider of vehicle auction and remarketing services with 75 vehicle auctions throughout North America.

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Gene Rodriguez Mike Eliason (317) 343-5243 (317) 249-4559 gene.rodriguez@karauctionservices.com mike.eliason@karauctionservices.com

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of more than 5.5 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in 120 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has approximately 17,500 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information go to www.karauctionservices.com. For the latest KAR news follow us on Twitter @KARSpeaks.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3d2dc7f-e2f0-4ee9-91cb-9ef0baf21e64

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5e25b36-82de-4ea9-a1da-4286917f93a6