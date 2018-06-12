K2 Gold Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement and Raises $1,046,500

VANCOUVER, B.C., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Gold Corporation (the "Company" or "K2 Gold") (TSX-V:KTO) is pleased to announce that further to its news release on June 8, 2018, the Company has now received TSX approval to issue a total of 4,122,000 Common Shares in connection with the closing of its oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $1,046,500, representing an over subscription of 40%.



The Company has issued 3,802,000 non-flow-through units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.25, consisting of one common share and one full common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price $0.37 per share for a period of twelve (12) months. The common share purchase warrants are subject to acceleration at the Company's discretion in the event the Company's common shares trade on a volume weighted average price (VWAP) basis of $0.60 or more for a period of ten consecutive trading days.

The Company has also issued 320,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.30, consisting of one common share and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price $0.45 per share for a period of twelve (12) months. The common share purchase warrants are subject to acceleration on the same terms as the NFT Unit warrants.

The securities issued by K2 Gold in connection with the private placement are subject to a four month hold period expiring on October 12, 2018, as prescribed by applicable securities laws. Insiders subscribed for 402,000 Units in connection with the placement and the Company paid $35,010.00 and issued 136,200 broker's warrants in payment of finder's fees. Broker's warrants have the same terms as the NFT and FT warrants.

Following issuance of these securities, K2 Gold now has 23,103,787 common shares issued and outstanding.

K2 Gold Corporation is a junior mineral exploration company focused on building a portfolio of gold exploration projects in the Yukon and Alaska, including the Wels Property located approximately 185 km south of Dawson City, Yukon. In addition to Wels the Company is conducting exploration at the Flume, Storck, Ladue, and McArthur Creek properties in the South Klondike district. The Company has assembled an experienced management team and board of directors with a track record of discovery success.

