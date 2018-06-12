Barefoot Networks to Showcase Revolutionary Programmability and Visibility for Data Center Networks at Cisco Live

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, Barefoot Networks, a provider of high-performance programmable networking solutions, will showcase new Barefoot Tofino-powered switches providing real-time network visibility and analytics with a live demo.



Built using Barefoot Tofino, these switches enable network owners to take control of their network with the ability to choose predefined forwarding plane profiles or create their own. The switches support Smart Programmable Real-time In-band Network Telemetry (SPRINT), enabling them to export telemetry data to Barefoot Deep Insight to yield unprecedented real-time visibility into every packet in the network. Network owners can now detect any anomalies including microbursts, path and latency variations, congestion and packet drops. These switches are generally available now and support multiple control plane options including SONiC, an open network operating system.

"Tencent has been building world-class networks and the ability to take advantage of programmability and scalability has been quite critical for us," said Wade Shao, Director, Network Architecture Center at Tencent. "The programmability of Barefoot Tofino combined with support for SONiC on various systems gives us a powerful platform to build robust and resilient networks."

"Barefoot Tofino series of P4-programmable Ethernet switch ASICs deliver performance and programmability without compromise," said Craig Barratt, CEO of Barefoot Networks. "We are excited to see our Tofino ASICs, Barefoot SPRINT and Deep Insight being leveraged by leading OEMs to deliver unprecedented programmability and real-time visibility to their customers."

Barefoot will be showcasing these new series of switches at its booth #1153 during the event. The demo will feature switches running Barefoot SPRINT, showcasing the power of P4 programmability and groundbreaking network visibility and analytics. In addition, Tofino, INT and P4 will be featured in an upcoming breakout session:

Title: Your Data Plane Does Not Need to be Carved in Stone Anymore: P4 and Programmable Data Planes [BRKDCN-2694]

Speaker: Mario Baldi, Technology Director, Cisco Systems

Date and time: June 14; 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. EDT

About Barefoot Networks

Barefoot Networks launched in 2016 after two years of developing technology that built switch silicon with a forwarding plane that is defined in software while not compromising on performance. Barefoot empowers network owners and their infrastructure partners to design, optimize, and innovate to meet their specific requirements and gain competitive advantage. In combining the P4 programming language with fast programmable switches, Barefoot has also created an ecosystem for compilers, tools, and P4 programs to make P4 accessible to anybody. Barefoot Networks is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is backed by Google Inc., Goldman Sachs Principal Strategic Investments, Alibaba, Tencent, and by premier venture capital firms Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Andreessen Horowitz. For more information, visit https://barefootnetworks.com/.

