Matinas BioPharma to Present at the 20th ICHS Symposium on Infections in the Immunocompromised Host

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER:MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its proprietary lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology, today announced that Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas, will present at the 20th International Immunocompromised Host Society (ICHS) Symposium on Infections in the Immunocompromised Host, being held June 17-19, 2018 in Athens, Greece.



The ICHS Symposium is the premier, international, multi-disciplinary forum for scientific and clinical interchange to improve understanding and management of the immunocompromised host and is hosted by Dimitrios P. Kontoyiannis, MD, ScD, PhD (Hon), FACP, FIDSA, FECMM, FAAM, FAAAS. Dr. Kontoyiannis is an international expert in clinical and experimental mycology and is considered the leading expert in mycology world-wide (expertscape.com) and among the 1-2 most highly cited investigators in the area of mycology with over 32,000 citations (Google Scholar). Dr. Kontoyiannis is a member of Matinas BioPharma's Scientific Advisory Board.

Mr. Jabbour's presentation titled, "MAT2203: Safe, Oral Delivery of Amphotericin B Utilizing Lipid Nano- Crystal (LNC) Platform Technology: A New Paradigm" will focus on the Company's lead product candidate, MAT2203, which utilizes its proprietary LNC formulation technology, which is designed to make the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B orally bioavailable, well-tolerated and safe while providing intracellular delivery. Mr. Jabbour's presentation will be a part of the ICHS New Antifungals Symposium.



About MAT2203

MAT2203 is an orally-administered LNC formulation of amphotericin B (a broad spectrum fungicidal agent). Little to no clinical resistance has been reported to date with amphotericin B as compared to the rapidly emerging drug resistance seen in other antifungal therapies. Currently, IV-only administered amphotericin B is the only broad spectrum fungicidal available but its IV-delivery results in significant treatment-limiting side effects, including nephrotoxicity. The ability to provide amphotericin B orally using our proprietary and novel oral formulation may offer a new and promising alternative for patients and doctors. The FDA has designated MAT2203 as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and the treatment of aspergillosis, as well as for the prevention of invasive fungal infections due to immunosuppressive therapy. MAT2203 is also being explored for treatment of additional anti-fungal indications and may have the potential for Orphan Drug Designation in certain of these indications.

About Matinas BioPharma



Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company's proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable.

The Company's lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

For more information, please visit www.matinasbiopharma.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

Forward Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's anticipated capital and liquidity needs, strategic focus and the future development of its product candidates, including MAT2203, the anticipated timing of regulatory submissions, the anticipated timing of clinical studies, the anticipated timing of regulatory interactions, the Company's ability to identify and pursue development and partnership opportunities for its products or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to maintain and derive benefit from the Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP), Orphan and/or Fast Track designations for MAT2203, which does not change the standards for regulatory approval or guarantee regulatory approval on an expedited basis, or at all; our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company's products; and the other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma's product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.

