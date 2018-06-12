New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Protecting Infants: Reducing the Risk of SIDS and Shaken Baby Syndrome

Duluth, GA, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce HLTH110: Protecting Infants: Reducing the Risk of SIDS and Shaken Baby Syndrome to the online child care training course catalog.



Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is the sudden death of an infant younger than one year of age that remains unexplained after autopsy. Understanding sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is extremely important to early care providers because it is the leading cause of death of infants between one month and one year of age. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are roughly 3500 SUID cases each year in the United States. Sleep is the one common factor in nearly all SUID cases. Most SUID cases occur within an unsafe sleeping environment. Creating a safe sleep environment is extremely important. Body position during sleep is critical in order to decrease the likelihood of SIDS, but there are many other factors that contribute to a safe sleep environment. For child care providers and parents, currently recommended SIDS prevention practices offer the best path to avoiding any type of SUID.

One study showed that in the United States, approximately 20 percent of SIDS deaths occur while the infant is under the protection of a child care provider. Using statistical analysis, researchers found that this number should be closer to 8 percent. By following the recommendations in this course, early childhood professionals will be able to create a safe sleep environment, designed to decrease the chances of SIDS in your environment. Studies show that providers are more likely to use the back sleep position when centers have written sleep policies and proper training has been provided.

Shaken baby syndrome (SBS) is a life altering, deadly, and preventable form of child abuse. It is the leading cause of death in child abuse cases in the United States. There are an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 reported cases of shaken baby syndrome in the United States each year. Some experts feel that this estimate is too low as cases of SBS may be misdiagnosed. Overall, caregivers other than the child's biological parents are responsible for up to 21 percent of SBS cases.

This course is designed to increase participants' knowledge about ways they can protect infants from the risks of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and shaken baby syndrome (SBS). Throughout the course participants will be introduced to risk reducing and preventative strategies designed to keep infants safe. Information provided will also prepare participants to share this life-saving information with families.

"Child care professionals who care for newborns and infants play an important role in the effort to reduce SIDS and SBS," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "Caregivers are role models for parents and families."

HLTH110: Protecting Infants: Reducing the Risk of SIDS and Shaken Baby Syndrome is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), and is authorized under the Nonpublic Postsecondary Educational Institutions Act of 1990, license number 837.

Attachments

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu