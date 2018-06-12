CGG: Sercel Extends Capability of 508XT Seismic Acquisition System to Transition Zones

Sercel Extends Capability of 508XT Seismic Acquisition System to Transition Zones

Paris, France - June 12, 2018

CGG announced today that Sercel has launched a transition zone version of its state-of-the-art 508XT seismic acquisition system. Seismic crews will now be able to deploy the 508XT solution in marsh zones and water depths of up to 25 m.

Designed with reinforced hardware to withstand the complex challenges of operating in shallow water environments, the new 508XT transition zone system also benefits from Sercel's unique fault-tolerant X-Tech(TM) cross-technology architecture, featuring local storage and automatic rerouting to maximize survey productivity. With its 100% real-time monitoring capability it also brings users peace of mind that operations are running smoothly.

Pascal Rouiller, Sercel CEO, said: "By adapting our 508XT technology for transition zone environments, Sercel has made another step forward in our strategy to meet customer needs for a single seismic acquisition system that can operate in any terrain and any configuration. The 508XT is undoubtedly the most efficient and powerful seismic acquisition technology available today that can offer crews the guarantee of recording the highest-quality seismic data, regardless of terrain conditions."

