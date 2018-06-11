WOW Unlimited Media Inc. Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Ontario and VANCOUVER, B.C., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW Unlimited Media Inc. (TSXV:WOW) (TSXV:WOW) (the "Company" or "WOW") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of an aggregate of 1,573,527 common voting shares and variable voting shares at a price of $1.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.36 million.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for platform growth initiatives in the United States and Canada and for general corporate purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to "U.S. persons" ("U.S. persons") as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to persons in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About WOW Unlimited Media

WOW Unlimited Media Inc. is creating a leading next-generation kids and youth animation business by focusing on digital platforms and content. The company's key assets include: the world's No. 1 digital animation network, Frederator Networks, which consists of an animation production company Frederator Studios, as well as VOD channels on digital platforms and one of Canada's largest, multifaceted animation production studios, Rainmaker Entertainment, which consists of Mainframe Studios that produces CGI animated television series, and Rainmaker Studios that produces long-form animated features.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as the factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements relating to: the closing of the Offering and the size of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by WOW, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements included in this release, the Company has made various material assumptions, including, but not limited to general business and economic conditions, the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property, the Company's ability to raise additional funding, existing governmental regulations and changes in, or the failure to comply with, governmental regulations and changes in business strategy or development plans. In evaluating forward-looking statements, current and prospective shareholders should specifically consider various factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2017, a copy of which is available on WOW's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and as otherwise disclosed from time to time on WOW's SEDAR profile. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or a risk that is not currently known to us materialize, or should assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

