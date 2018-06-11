Seacoast to Acquire First Green Bancorp, Inc., Expanding Its Presence in the Attractive Orlando and Fort Lauderdale Markets

Acquisition of $731 Million Asset Bank Expected to Be Significantly Earnings-Accretive in 2019; Strengthens Seacoast's Leadership Position in Florida's 3rd-Largest and Fastest-Growing Orlando MSA and expands the franchise in Fort Lauderdale



STUART, Fla., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast") (NASDAQ:SBCF), the holding company for Seacoast National Bank ("Seacoast Bank"), announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire First Green Bancorp, Inc., ("First Green") the holding company for First Green Bank, in a transaction that will expand Seacoast's presence in the attractive Orlando market and bolster its franchise in Fort Lauderdale.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, First Green, headquartered in Orlando, will be merged with and into Seacoast, and First Green Bank will be merged with and into Seacoast Bank. Organized in 2009, First Green has deposits of approximately $629 million and loans of $629 million, and will increase Seacoast's deposits in Orlando by 49% to approximately $1,420 million.

First Green operates seven branches in the Orlando, Daytona, and Fort Lauderdale markets, and will add five branches in the Orlando MSA, increasing Seacoast's presence, which it entered into with the acquisition of The BANKshares, Inc. in October 2014 and expanded with the acquisition of Floridian Financial Group in March 2016 and BMO Harris' Orlando banking operations in June 2016.

"This acquisition brings Seacoast a highly complementary banking institution in a transaction with excellent economics, strengthening our position in Orlando, which is already at scale, and our overall franchise in the state," said Dennis S. Hudson III, Seacoast Chairman and CEO. "First Green builds upon our three previous Orlando acquisitions and subsequent organic growth, adding five branches and increased assets, deposits and distribution to our strong position in Florida's third largest MSA. We look forward to welcoming First Green's employees and customers to the Seacoast family."

"We set out in 2009 to establish a differentiated bank with an environmental and social mission. As we take the next step in our bank's journey, we are delighted to partner with Seacoast, a highly respected institution with a more than 90-year history of serving Florida," said Kenneth E. LaRoe, Founder and Chairman of First Green. "Seacoast is recognized as one of the most innovative community banks in the nation, and we look forward to introducing their innovative suite of mobile and other products to our customers."

Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Green shareholders will receive 0.7324 shares of Seacoast common stock for each share of First Green common stock. Based on Seacoast's 10-day volume weighted average price of $31.40 as of June 8, 2018, the transaction is valued at approximately $132.6 million or $23.00 per share (which includes cashing out the First Green options). Closing of the acquisition is expected early in the fourth quarter of 2018 following receipt of approvals from regulatory authorities, the approval of First Green shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Seacoast expects the First Green acquisition to be over 10% accretive to earnings per share in 2019, excluding one-time transaction costs, and have a tangible book value earn-back period of less than one year using the crossover method. The transaction also is expected to provide an internal rate of return of over 25 percent.

Orlando, representing Florida's third largest MSA, is benefiting from an increasingly diversified economy. U.S. Census Bureau data ranked the Orlando MSA eighth in the nation in economic growth in 2017, and Orlando led Florida in job creation last year.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor and Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Seacoast. Hovde Group served as financial advisor and Smith Mackinnon PA served as legal counsel to First Green.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $5.9 billion in assets and $4.7 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2018. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, 49 traditional branches of its locally-branded wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank, and five commercial banking centers. Offices stretch from Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at SeacoastBanking.com.

