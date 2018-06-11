Oil States Adds Darrell E. Hollek to its Board

HOUSTON, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) announced today that its Board of Directors elected Darrell E. Hollek as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Hollek will serve as a Class III Director with an initial term expiring in May 2019.



"I'm happy to welcome Darrell to his new role as a Director of Oil States. Darrell brings extensive onshore and offshore energy industry experience to our Board and our Company, which will provide us with meaningful benefits as we continue to focus on our long-term growth and success," said Cindy B. Taylor, Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Darrell E. Hollek

Darrell E. Hollek is the retired Executive Vice President, Operations of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation ("Anadarko"), an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations onshore and offshore the United States, and internationally in Africa and South America. His responsibilities included U.S. onshore exploration, production and midstream activities along with Gulf of Mexico and international operations. During his 38 year career at Anadarko, Mr. Hollek held a number of senior leadership positions, including Executive Vice President, U.S. Onshore Exploration and Production, Senior Vice President, Deepwater Americas Operations and Vice President of Gulf of Mexico and Worldwide Deepwater Operations.



Mr. Hollek holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global oilfield products and services company serving the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and gas. Through its recent acquisition of GEODynamics, Inc., the Company is also a leading researcher, developer and manufacturer of engineered solutions to connect the wellbore with the formation in oil and gas well completions. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International, Inc.'s website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Oil States' ability to retain GEODynamics' and Falcon's customers and employees, the ability to successfully integrate GEODynamics' and Falcon's operations, product lines, technology and employees into Oil States' operations, and the ability to achieve the expected synergies as well as accretion in earnings; risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry; and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Periodic Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

