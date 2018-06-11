ClearStream Announces Resignation of Director

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStream Energy Services Inc. ("ClearStream" or the "Company") (TSX:CSM) announces today the resignation of Peggy Mulligan from its Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Mulligan has also withdrawn her nomination for re-election to ClearStream's Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on June 12, 2018.



On behalf of the Board, Dean MacDonald, Executive Chairman, commented: "The Board is very grateful to Peggy for all of her work in helping steer ClearStream through its recent transformation into a leading energy services company in Western Canada. She has been a valuable member of the Company's leadership and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

Following Ms. Mulligan's resignation, ClearStream's Board of Directors consists of Jordan Bitove, Herbert Fraser Clarke, Dean MacDonald, and Sean McMaster.

About ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 50 years, ClearStream provides solutions to the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and over 3,000 employees, we provide industrial services that keep our clients moving forward. For more information about ClearStream, please visit www.ClearStreamEnergy.ca.

