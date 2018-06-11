PLx Pharma Inc. to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

HOUSTON, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) ("PLx" or the "Company"), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing two patent-protected products, Aspertec™ 325 mg and Aspertec™ 81 mg (referred to together as "Aspertec"™), announced today that Natasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rita O'Connor, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference as follows:



Date: Wednesday, June 20, 2018 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Location: The St. Regis New York, NYC Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jmp36/plxp/

About Aspertec

Aspertec 325 mg is an FDA-approved aspirin product being developed to provide high-risk cardiovascular and stroke patients with more reliable and predictable antiplatelet efficacy as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, while also reducing the adverse gastric events common in an acute setting. PLx is focused on manufacturing, scale-up and label finalization for Aspertec 325 mg aspirin dosage form and preparing an sNDA for Aspertec 81 mg maintenance dose form.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing its clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system to provide effective and safe aspirin products. The PLxGuard delivery system works by targeting delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce acute GI side effects—including erosions, ulcers and bleeding—associated with aspirin and ibuprofen, and potentially other drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

