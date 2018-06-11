AMD to Host EPYC™ One Year Anniversary Webinar

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced that it will host a live webinar on June 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PDT to celebrate the One Year Anniversary of EPYC. AMD Senior Vice President and General Manager of Datacenter and Embedded Solutions, Forrest Norrod, will be discussing EPYC's first year and a look ahead, followed by a Q&A session.



Registration for the live event is available at ir.amd.com. A replay of the webinar will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for 30 days.

About AMD

For more than 45 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies -- the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Sarah Youngbauer

AMD Communications

(512) 602-3028

sarah.youngbauer@amd.com

Janice Oh

AMD Investor Relations

408-749-2113

janice.oh@amd.com