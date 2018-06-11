Genius Brands International to Host Business Update Conference Call & Webcast on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 11AM ET/8AM PT

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. ("Genius Brands") (NASDAQ:GNUS), announced today that its Chairman & CEO, Andy Heyward, will host a business update conference call on Tuesday, June 12 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT .



The purpose of the call is to discuss a major development for Genius Brands International.

Conference Call & Webcast Information:

When: Tuesday, June 12 at 11AM ET/8AM PT

Dial-in: U.S.: 877-407-8291 and International: 201-689-8345

Please join the conference call at least 15 minutes early to register. A digital replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the completion of the call until September 30, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers, and using the Conference ID# 13680772.

Webcast: A webcast will also be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1197677&tp_key=97e0149db9. A replay of the webcast will be available until June 30, 2019.

About Genius Brands International

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is a leading global media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. Led by award-winning creators and producers, Genius Brands distributes its content worldwide in all formats, as well as a broad range of consumer products based on its characters. In the children's media sector, its portfolio of "content with a purpose" includes new preschool properties Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr. and Llama Llama for Netflix; tween music-driven YouTube brand, SpacePOP; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, and Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, created with and starring iconic investor Warren Buffett. The Company's content catalog also includes the animated series, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, created with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment. Genius Brands' Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and its sister channel, Baby Genius Cartoons, is currently available in approximately 60 million households. For additional information please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to risk factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

