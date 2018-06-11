Profitect and Leading Beauty Retailer Present at NRF Protect 2018 Conference in Dallas

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profitect Inc., the leading prescriptive analytics provider for the retail and CPG industry, today announced the company will be presenting alongside one of their leading beauty retail customers at NRF Protect in Dallas at 10:30 am ET on Tuesday, June 12. NRF Protect is one of the largest retail and restaurant loss prevention events in North America. This year's conference will take place at the Gaylord Texan Resort from June 11-13.



"Profitect is proud to be presenting with one of our marquee customers on the evolution of loss prevention, something we feel passionately about," said Guy Yehiav, CEO, Profitect. "In order to be successful, today's most innovative retailers have realized the benefits of having loss prevention partner with other areas of the business to drive sales and margin improvement. I am proud to stand with Sally Beauty and discuss how they are using prescriptive analytics and pragmatic AI across their 5,000+ stores to transform the role of loss prevention/asset protection within their company."

Details for the speaking session include:

WHO: Profitect CEO Guy Yehiav & Sally Beauty Vice President of Loss Prevention & Safety Jim Mires

WHAT: "New Winning Combination: LP & Finance. Sally Beauty and Profitect Present"

WHEN: Tuesday, June 12 at 10:30 am

WHERE: NRF Protect Conference, EXPO Hall, Big Ideas Room

In addition to speaking at the conference, Profitect will also be exhibiting at the show at Booth #221. With nearly three days of educational sessions, networking opportunities, and an extensive EXPO Hall, attendees of the NRF Protect 2018 conference are focused on finding innovative technology that will enable them to offer the best products to their customers when they need them. To follow Profitect's activity at NRF Protect, the company will be leveraging the conference hashtag #NRFPROTECT.

About Profitect

Profitect's prescriptive analytics solution leverages pattern detection and machine learning to identify opportunities that impact sales and margin. Profitect takes retail and CPG company data to identify areas for improvement including: inventory accuracy, out of stocks, pricing accuracy, unsellable merchandise, and assortment discrepancies. Profitect customers typically realize a 2-5% increase in sales, better consumer experience, 10-15% basis point margin improvement, and labor productivity improvement within 6 months. To learn more about Profitect visit: www.profitect.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

