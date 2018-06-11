HomeGrid Forum welcomes China Unicom Research Institute and CAICT as new members supporting G.hn in China ahead of CES ASIA 2018

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Major research institutes of China are welcomed to HomeGrid Forum as Promoter Members, one year after China Telecom Shanghai Research Institute joined back in July 2017

China Unicom Research Institute is currently working on a test specification for home networking devices

CAICT is looking to build a compliance and interoperability lab in Beijing for China Unicom deployments

HomeGrid Forum today announced that China Unicom Research Institute and China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) have joined the forum, as it continues to promote G.hn certification and expand its presence in Asia.

Both China Unicom Research Institute and CAICT will bring new expertise and market opportunities to the HomeGrid Forum, adding to the impact G.hn has already made in Asia where the smart home market is expected to be worth $115 billion by 2030, according to global management consulting firm AT Kearney. China Unicom Research Institute and CAICT will strengthen the G.hn position in China, just one year after China Telecom Shanghai Research Institute joined back in July 2017.

CAICT plans to build a G.hn qualified testing lab in Beijing for China Unicom deployments, while China Unicom Research Institute is currently working on a test specification for home networking devices.

"CAICT and China Unicom Research Institute joining the HomeGrid Forum is a significant step for us and we look forward to both organizations' contributions to the growing success of G.hn," said Dr. Len Dauphinee, HomeGrid Forum President. "We welcome the expertise that CAICT and China Unicom Research Institute will bring as the demand for home networking devices in Asia continues to rise."

As one of China's largest mobile carrier service providers, China Unicom is committed to establishing a comprehensive system to enable innovation and world-leading achievements. The China Unicom Research Institute has developed the core research, product development and testing facility for China Unicom and is currently developing home networking technologies.

"China Unicom is committed to connecting the world by innovating and improving the quality of products and services to constantly fulfill customer needs," said Mr. Li Jie, Home Networking R&D Center at China Unicom Research Institute. "We look forward to working closely with the HomeGrid Forum and sharing our developments and research achievements."

Based in Beijing, CAICT is a scientific research institute directly under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China. It positions itself as an ‘innovation and development platform for the industry' and has played an important role in the research of strategies and policies related to technological innovation and industrial development.

"CAICT is delighted to be working with the HomeGrid Forum as we continue to support the progress and innovation of China's information and communications industry," said Mr. Cheng Qiang, Principle Engineer at CAICT. "We believe that joining the Forum will enable us to further align our ambitions with the industry and support the promotion of G.hn testing in Asia."

HomeGrid Forum members' representatives will provide an update on membership, certification and deployment news during the CES ASIA 2018 event taking place 13-15 June 2018 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), at HomeGrid Forum's Booth #1608, Hall N1.

About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world's best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers, and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. G.hn is the most reliable and versatile wireless home network backbone available today. Our members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology – over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org.

About China United Network Communications Corporation

For more information on China Unicom please visit www.chinaunicom.com

About China Academy of Information and Communications Technology

Founded in 1957, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology ("CAICT") is a scientific research institute directly under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China and provides strong support for the industry's major strategies, plans, policies, standards, testing and certification. For more information on CAICT, please visit http://www.caict.ac.cn/