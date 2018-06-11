SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – June 26, 2018

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against QuinStreet, Inc. ("QuinStreet" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:QNST) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired QuinStreet securities between February 10, 2016 and April 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/qnst.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) the company displayed reckless disregard in relation to click-through fraud; (2) Sites owned by QuinStreet delivered inflated, false, and/or low-quality traffic for clients; (3) the company's business practices did not have the aim of delivering to its customers high-potential leads, quality prospects, and useful clicks; and (4) as a result, QuinStreet's claims about the company's business operations and financial prospects were materially false and misleading throughout the class period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/qnst or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in QuinStreet you have until June 26, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

