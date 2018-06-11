LaSalle Solutions 'Driving Evolution' at Cisco Live 2018

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions, a leading provider of technology lifecycle management services, is exhibiting today in booth 1851 at Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, taking place June 10–14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. LaSalle will be in the World of Solutions throughout the week to demonstrate the advanced features of LAMP SM , the company's industry-leading cloud-based asset and maintenance contract management platform.



LaSalle-sponsored NASCAR race car drives visitors to booth 1851 at Cisco Live U.S. 2018





Cisco Live offers a unique combination of in-depth technical education, training and cutting-edge insight from the experts and organizations that are setting the agenda for the future of technology and business.

"Cisco Live is a great opportunity for us to connect with the partners and customers we work with each day, as well as to create new relationships," said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. "We are looking forward to showing visitors to booth 1851 how our team of experts and industry-leading LAMP platform are changing the way our customers manage the lifecycle of their Cisco hardware and software."

As a leading provider of technology lifecycle solutions and one of an elite group of Cisco partners with both Gold and Lifecycle Advisor status, LaSalle Solutions delivers complete solutions that complement Cisco services through asset discovery, management and maintenance contract accuracy and optimization using LAMP.

LAMP demos will be given throughout the week in the LaSalle booth, where visitors will also have a chance to take a photo with the LaSalle-sponsored NASCAR race car parked in the middle of the company's exhibition area.

LaSalle's team of Cisco Certified Internetwork Experts (CCIEs) are also at Cisco Live this week to host informational sessions in the Cisco Engagement Center, room 21. Sessions take place today, Monday, June 11, through Thursday, June 14, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Session topics include the Internet of Things (IoT), software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), digital network architecture (DNA), system automation, and more.

"The technology industry is constantly changing, and we are working hard to not only adapt to those changes, but also ensure that our customers are doing the same," said Robb. "The history of LaSalle Solutions is one of nonstop evolution. We listen to our customers and work closely with our partners to grow with them as needs and technology change. Together, we are driving evolution to stay miles ahead of the curve."

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions' processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based toolset, LAMP, enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of MB Equipment Finance LLC, a subsidiary of MB Financial Bank, N.A., a commercial bank headquartered in Chicago. MB Financial Inc. is the publicly traded holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. and is traded on the NASDAQ as "MBFI."

For more information on LaSalle Solutions, please visit www.lasallesolutions.com and www.YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions.

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of LaSalle Solutions in the United States.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d9682bc-1fc6-4c29-bb4d-a28b826faed3

Press Contact Beth Kirshenberg LaSalle Solutions 847.823.9600 marketing@elasalle.com