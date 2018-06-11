Bombardier and Consortium Partners Win Contract for Automated People Mover System at Los Angeles International Airport

Project represents first automated people mover system procured through a Public-Private Partnership in the United States

With this contract, nine of the ten busiest airports in the United States have chosen Bombardier for their automated transit systems

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS), of which it is a member with a ten percent share, has finalized a contract with Los Angeles World Airports to design, build, finance, operate and maintain an automated people mover (APM) system at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The total contract is valued at approximately $4.9 billion US (4.2 billion euro). LINXS has attributed two contracts to joint ventures (JVs): one for the design-build portion and one for the operations and maintenance portion. The JV in charge of the design and build portion has awarded a contract to Bombardier valued at approximately $219 million US (187 million euro). In addition, Bombardier has a 55 percent share in the operations and maintenance JV, which was awarded a contract valued at $576 million US (490 million euro). The financial close of this Public-Private Partnership contract follows an announcement made by Los Angeles World Airports on February 15 selecting LINXS as the Recommended Developer, and contract signature in April.

Bombardier will be responsible for the design and supply of 44 BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM 300 vehicles, signalling, and onboard and wayside communication systems, and will lead a joint venture that will provide operations and maintenance services for the system and related facilities for a 25-year period, following completion of the construction.

Benoit Brossoit, President, Americas Region, Bombardier Transportation, said, "We are proud to be a member of the LINXS team and to partner with Los Angeles International Airport in bringing a new mobility option to the traveling public. With this contract, nine of the ten busiest airports in the United States have chosen Bombardier for their automated transit systems. We are confident that we will deliver Los Angeles a modern and dependable APM system worthy of a world-class airport."

Bombardier has been designing, building, operating and maintaining automated transit systems for airports and cities around the world for nearly 50 years. Bombardier's INNOVIA APM 300 vehicles, utilizing the highly-proven BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 automatic train control system, represent the latest generation of driverless APM technology.

LAX is the fifth busiest airport in the world, and second busiest in the United States. The new APM system is one component of the airport's Landside Access Modernization Program. The system will run on a 2.25-mile (3.6 km) elevated dual-lane guideway with six stations and create new connections between the airport, public and private transportation, and a new consolidated rental car facility. The system will be built using a Public-Private Partnership contracting model, the first automated people mover system to be procured this way in the United States.

In addition to Bombardier, the LINXS consortium is comprised of ACS Infrastructure Development, Inc., Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc, Fluor Enterprises, Inc., and HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions North America, Inc.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

