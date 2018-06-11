Glance Technologies CEO Desmond Griffin Advises that Board Election Results Will Be Disclosed After AGM on Tuesday

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) ("Glance" or the "Company") CEO Desmond Griffin today advised shareholders that Glance intends to announce tomorrow afternoon the official voting results for the election of the board of directors of Glance (the "Board").



The election results will be determined at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Glance (the "AGM") in Vancouver, which is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific time) tomorrow. Glance advised shareholders to not rely on any information published in respect of preliminary vote totals as the election results will not be finalized until they are determined at the AGM.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing. Glance has also recently purchased a blockchain solution and is working on a rewards-based cryptocurrency.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech .

