Gregory Barrett Joins White Oak as Managing Director, Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (White Oak), announces the appointment of Gregory Barrett to serve as Managing Director in Marketing, based in New York. Mr. Barrett will be responsible for marketing and new business development for White Oak. He will report to White Oak CEO and Co-Founder Andre Hakkak.



"We are thrilled to have Greg join our growing Marketing team. In addition to his wealth of knowledge and experience in the private credit space, he is a great cultural fit within our organization," says Mr. Hakkak.

Mr. Barrett brings over 20 years of industry experience including capital formation, capital introduction, and entrepreneurial start-ups. Prior to joining White Oak he was a Managing Director and the Global Head of Client Relations and Business Development for ZAIS Group LLC. Prior to ZAIS he was a Managing Director and a senior member of Dyal Capital Partners where he co-headed Dyal's Business Services platform. Previously, he was a senior member of Barclays Capital Prime Services Group from 2008 to 2012. During his tenure at Barclays he was Global Head of the Capital Solutions Group and subsequently responsible for key account coverage. He holds a B.A. from Franklin and Marshall College in English and Philosophy and an MBA, Finance and International Marketing from Fordham University.

"White Oak has a differentiated platform that focuses on direct lending to non-sponsored privately held companies," said Mr. Barrett. "That differentiated approach has resulted in significant growth to White Oak's investment capabilities and client base. I am excited to be part of the White Oak team and look forward to helping the firm achieve its objectives."

About White Oak Global Advisors, LLC

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors, LLC's disciplined investment process aims to deliver risk-adjusted investment returns for our investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

