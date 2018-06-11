KVH Introduces Inertial Measurement Unit with 25g Accelerometers Designed for Highly Dynamic Applications

Ideal for challenging environments, the 1775 IMU is KVH's highest performing fiber optic gyro-based inertial measurement unit

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) announced today that the 1775 IMU, its top-of-the-line fiber optic gyro (FOG)-based inertial measurement unit (IMU), is now available with either ±10g or ±25g accelerometers. The 1775 IMU is on display in KVH's booth (B388, Hall 5A) at the Eurosatory exhibition in Paris Nord Villepinte, France, from today through June 15.

The 1775 IMU with 25g accelerometers is designed for highly dynamic applications, or applications with high levels of acceleration, vibration, or shock. These applications include: positioning and navigation systems for drilling, mining, and pipeline inspection and maintenance; mobile mapping systems using multiple sensors such as radar, cameras, and LIDAR; high-speed gimbals; and manned and unmanned platform stabilization and navigation systems.

"System designers and integrators now have a solution with superior performance in the most challenging environments," says Jay Napoli, KVH's vice president for FOG/OEM sales. "This sensor is designed for stabilization and guidance applications that require a perfect combination of performance, size, and price."

Providing ease of integration for designers of high-level inertial navigation, guidance, or stabilization systems, the 1775 IMU—in both the 10g and 25g variants—features an asynchronous, full differential RS-422 interface with multiple user-programmable features, such as data update rates from 1 to 5000 Hz, baud rates from 9.6 Kbps to 4147 Kbps, as well as several other parameters. It includes a 3-axis magnetometer for automatic gyro bias compensation, even in the presence of strong magnetic fields. Both the 10g and 25g variants of the 1775 IMU are designed for systems and applications where very high bandwidth, as well as low latency, low noise, and low drift are critical parameters for success.

The 1775 IMU is KVH's premier inertial measurement unit, and is part of the product line that includes the 1725 IMU and the 1750 IMU, which also deliver excellent FOG reliability and accuracy at a range of performance levels and price points. All three IMUs leverage the proven technology of KVH's DSP-1760 FOG, which is the world's smallest high performance FOG. These IMUs provide extremely accurate, reliable data in environments with shock, vibration, and thermal variables, all in a compact form factor. The product line provides a complete range of choices for advanced 6-degrees-of-freedom (DOF) sensors with exceptional performance.

KVH is one of the only fiber optic gyro manufacturers to control the entire production process, from creating E•Core® ThinFiber™, its own specially designed polarization-maintaining optical fiber, to packaging its gyros together in advanced systems for inertial measurement, inertial navigation, and attitude heading and reference systems. As a result, KVH's open-loop fiber optic gyros offer outstanding accuracy and excellent durability at a lower cost than competing systems.

KVH is a leading innovator for assured navigation and autonomous accuracy using high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems. KVH's widely-fielded TACNAV® systems are currently in use by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps as well as many allied militaries around the world. KVH's FOGs and FOG-based IMUs are in use today in a wide variety of applications ranging from optical, antenna, and sensor stabilization systems to mobile mapping solutions and autonomous platforms and cars.

Note to Editors: See the 1775 IMU in KVH's booth (B388, Hall 5A) at the Eurosatory exhibition in Paris Nord Villepinte, France, from today through June 15, or visit the KVH website, kvh.com/unmanned, for more information. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH Industries, Inc. has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH and TACNAV. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

