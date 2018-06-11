SPi Global acquires Scope e-Knowledge Center

MANILA, Philippines, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPi Global, the market-leading content technology and content solutions enterprise that provides data services and subject matter expertise (SME) to multiple industries, today announced it has completed the transaction for the acquisition of Scope e-Knowledge Center, a leading provider of specialized knowledge services for publishers and information providers.

"The acquisition of Scope is part of our strategic plan to expand and become the undisputed leader in content technology and knowledge services industries. It will reinforce our ongoing efforts to build a sophisticated suite of solutions for data-discovery and smart content in STM publishing, healthcare and a wide spectrum of professional content segments. This is an exciting development for our customers, employees and partners," said SPi Global President and CEO Ratan Datta.

Scope is a leading knowledge services company providing content and data enrichment solutions to publishers, information providers, and professional societies across the world, catering to the requirements of more than 100 clients for over three decades now since it was established in 1987. Powered by cutting-edge technology for data discovery, it has built a strong brand name in the areas of taxonomy and ontology, abstracting, indexing, health science solutions and database services. These services are delivered by a talented pool of 1,100 plus specialists located out of its delivery centers in Chennai and Salem, India.



"Being one of the most advanced players in its space, Scope's skills, knowledge and capabilities are complementary to SPi Global's. Coming together is therefore a highly strategic step forward and we believe SPi's wide reach in different content markets and geographies makes this a good move for us," said Scope's President, Tram Venkatraman.

"With Scope now in the SPi Global fold, we look forward to leveraging our joint strengths and vision in order to deliver increasing value to customers. This move also enables us to offer a broader range of innovative solutions to serve existing and new markets that will further solidify our position as an industry leader," Datta further adds.

SPi Global is a market leading content technology and content solutions enterprise that provides data services and subject matter expertise (SME) to multiple industries such as publishing, finance, healthcare and life sciences, media and retail, research, learning, and corporates.

With a client-base scoping 30 countries worldwide, SPi Global delivers business transformation services from 19 centers across the globe. The company's multi-geographical resource pool is comprised of more than 14,700 employees strategically located in six countries, the Philippines, India, US, China, Nicaragua and Vietnam.



