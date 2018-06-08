MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation - MIC

NEW ORLEANS, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 25, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 22, 2016 and February 21, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



About the Lawsuit

Macquarie and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2018, the Company disclosed negative Q4 results, including earnings per share well below analysts' estimates and a substantial dividend cut, attributing the dismal performance to declining demand in a specific fuel oil product, revealing for the first time the significance of that specific product to its business segment, despite prior statements touting the stability and strong performance of that segment.

On this news, the price of Macquarie's shares plummeted from $63.62 on February 21, 2018, to $37.41 on February 22, 2018.

