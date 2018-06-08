Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against RPX Corporation (RPXC)

NEW YORK, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RPX Corporation ("RPX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RPXC) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired RPX securities on the open market and still hold their shares, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



On May 1, 2018, RPX issued a press release announcing it had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with HGGC, LLC through Riptide Parent, LLC ("Parent") and Riptide Purchaser, Inc. ("Purchaser" and together with HGGC, LLC and Parent, "HGGC"), dated April 30, 2018 (the "Merger Agreement"). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, HGGC commenced a tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase all of the outstanding shares of RPX common stock for $10.50 per share ("Offer Price"). The Offer commenced on May 21, 2018 and will expire one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City Time, on June 18, 2018. According to the Complaint, the Proposed Transaction will unlawfully divest RPX's public stockholders of the Company's valuable assets without fully disclosing all material information concerning the Proposed Transaction to Company stockholders.

