Connecticut Water Advised of Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) Draft Decision to Dismiss Application Without Prejudice

The draft decision issued today by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to dismiss without prejudice the joint application of SJW Group and Connecticut Water for approval of a change of control was understandable given the active go-shop process in place. Connecticut Water understands PURA's interest in conserving their resources and conducting their review once the go-shop process is completed. We look forward to making our PURA filing at the appropriate time following the conclusion of our previously announced go-shop process.

The June 8, 2018 PURA decision states that the application is "not ripe for review by the Authority" and concludes that Connecticut Water may file a new application "after its go-shop process is concluded and Connecticut Water has determined all the details of any proposed change of control or merger for which it seeks Authority approval." The PURA decision further notes that, "upon receipt of any such new application, the Authority will open a new docket and commence a new 120-day review process."

The application for the change in control was made on May 4, 2018, prior to Connecticut Water's May 31, 2018 announcement that the merger agreement with SJW Group had been amended to include a go-shop process for Connecticut Water.

About CTWS

CTWS is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut. CTWS is the parent company of The Connecticut Water Company, The Maine Water Company, The Avon Water Company, and The Heritage Village Water Company. Together, these subsidiaries provide water service to more than 450,000 people in Connecticut and Maine, and wastewater service to more than 10,000 people in Connecticut.

