Juggernaut Announces $1,000,000.00 Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:JUGR) (Frankfurt:4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") - Due to strong demand the company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds totalling $1,000,000. This is in addition to the oversubscribed financing totalling $2,743,000.00 that closed on April 26th, 2018. Both offerings received support from institutions and strategic accredited investors alike. The proceeds will be used for the exploration programs currently underway on the 100% controlled Empire and Midas properties and for general working capital. These properties are located adjacent to infrastructure near Terrace, British Columbia.

The proposed financing is scheduled to close next week on Thursday, June 14th, 2018. The offering will consist of flow-through units (each an "FT Unit") at the price of $0.37 and non-flow-through units (each an "NFT Unit") at the price of $0.28. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share which is a "flow-through" share for Canadian income tax purposes and one share purchase warrant (each full warrant a "$0.74 Warrant"). Each $0.74 Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share which is not a "flow-through" share at the price of $0.74 for 24 months after Closing. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share which is not a "flow-through" share and one share purchase warrant (each a "$0.56 Warrant"). Each $0.56 Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share which is not a "flow-through" share at the price of $0.56 for a period of 36 months after Closing. If at any time after four months after the date of completion of the offering the Company's Shares have a closing price equal to or higher than $1.12 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX-V (as defined herein), the Company shall thereafter be entitled to give notice to the holders of all $0.56 Warrants. If at any time after four months after the date of completion of the offering the Company's Shares have a closing price equal to or higher than $1.48 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX-V (as defined herein), the Company shall thereafter be entitled to give notice to the holders of all $0.74 Warrants respectively, by news release, that such warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on that date which is 30 days after the date of such news release unless exercised before the expiry of that period.

The Company will pay finder's fees equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from a portion of the financing in cash, and 6% finder's warrants equal to the number of units sold in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Completion of the private placement and the payment of the finders' fees are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All shares issued pursuant to the offering (including shares issued to finders) and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

Mr. Dan Stuart, Director, President and CEO of Juggernaut states: "The company and entire geologic team are very excited to drill these new mineralized bedrock discoveries on Empire and Midas in 2018. These discoveries are located in key geologic terrane that is known to host multiple world class mineral deposits and have excellent potential to be a drill hole away from a significant new discovery in the subsurface. Both the Empire and Midas discoveries have already garnered the attention of institutions and senior miners alike both have road access and are in close proximity to excellent infrastructure in Terrace, British Columbia. We look forward to the 2018 drilling season with great anticipation."

"Results to date are extremely encouraging. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of the Empire and Midas properties in 2018 with our planned inaugural drill program."

