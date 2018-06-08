Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation Wins Best Feature in an Online Publication at 2018 Caribbean Tourism Industry Awards

Plantation, FL, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (BMOTA) was recognized by The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) in the Virutal Visitor Award category for "Best Feature in an Online Publicaion" at the annual Caribbean Tourism Industry Awards on the evening of June 7 at the Wyndham New Yorker Hotel. The award was bestowed to the BMOTA and Alexander Britell, editor in chief of the Caribbean Journal, for the article in the digital publication titled, "Following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Bimini." The Bahamas was recognized for editorial coverage with nominations in three other categories:

Pictured from left to right; Joy Jibrilu, Director General for The Bahamas; Alexander Brittel, editor-in-chief, Caribbean Journal; Hugh Riley; Secretary General, Caribbean Tourism Organization and Bahamas Senator the Hon. Jamal Moss.









Up the Social Ladder: Best Social Media Marketing Campaign by a CTO Member Country: The Bahamas #NoFilter Social Influencer Campaign

Me Too! I Rediscovered Home! Best Feature by a Diasporan Journalist in U.S. or Caribbean Media: Essence, "4 Reasons to Fall in Love with this Classic Bahamas Resort All Over Again"

No Anansi Story! Best Feature by a Caribbean-based Journalist that appeared in Caribbean-based media: Welcome Bahamas, "Families Flock to Pirates Cove: Freeport Welcomes First Bahamian Theme Park"

In addition to editorial accolades for The Bahamas, Director General Joy Jibrilu received the esteemed Allied Award, presented to an individual from the CTO family who has done an extraordinary job of contributing to the sustainable development of the region.

"Being recognized across four diverse categories is a huge honor for the BMOTA, and reflects the Ministry's continued efforts to impact tourism and raise the profile for the country both here in the Caribbean and in the U.S.," said Bahamas Tourism and Aviation Minister Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar. "We've seen strong growth in the online journalism and social influencer space in 2018, and continue to pursue efforts that push boundaries and innovate how we showcase all the adventures that await in The Bahamas."

The award ceremony honors the best editorial media coverage and social media campaigns executed by CTO member countries to promote tourism to the destination. Winners were selected by an expert panel of nine travel media and industry judges. Minister D'Aguilar, Director General Jibrilu and representatives from the BMOTA accepted the awards at Caribbean Week New York 2018 (#CaribbeanWeekNewYork2018).

