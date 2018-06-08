INWK EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving InnerWorkings, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018

NEW YORK, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased InnerWorkings, Inc. ("InnerWorkings") (NASDAQ:INWK) securities between August 11, 2015 and May 7, 2018 .



Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/innerworkings-inc-2?wire=3.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) InnerWorkings' financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2015, 2016, and 2017, as well as all interim periods, contained errors that required restating; and (ii) as a result, InnerWorkings' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 7, 2018, InnerWorkings issued a Form 8-K announcing non-reliance on previous financial statements for 2015, 2016, and 2017. The Company also announced it would postpone the release of its first quarter 2018 financial results and conference call due to the errors in its historical financial statements.

If you suffered a loss in InnerWorkings you have until July 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

