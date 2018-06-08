BlackBerry to Announce Fiscal Year 2019 First Quarter Results on June 22, 2018

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX:BB) will report results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, June 22, 2018. The conference can be accessed by dialing 866-496-6675 or live streamed on the company's website at http://ca.blackberry.com/company/investors/events.html.



A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 11 a.m. ET on June 22 by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering Conference ID #8263166. It will also be available at the link above.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing IoT endpoints. The company does this with BlackBerry Secure, an end-to-end Enterprise of Things platform, comprised of its enterprise communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions.

Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbol "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

