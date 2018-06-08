Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Edge Therapeutics, Inc.

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 23, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. that they only have until Friday, June 22, 2018 to move the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff in this case. The Complaint alleges violations of Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



If you purchased Edge Therapeutics, Inc. shares between December 29, 2017 and March 27, 2018, have large losses as a result of your trades during this time period, and wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our office as soon as possible. Our firm seeks to recover damages on behalf of the Class. Federman & Sherwood has extensive experience and expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud. We represent investors throughout the country in shareholder litigation.